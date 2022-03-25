DDP Discusses How Seth Rollins Compares To Shawn Michaels

DDP recently appeared on SportsKeeda’s The Bro Show, and he discussed his thoughts on how Seth Rollins compares to Shawn Michaels and what expectations he has for Rollins entering WrestleMania 38. Here’s what DDP had to say:

DDP on how Seth Rollins compares to Shawn Michaels: “He’s believable for a guy who’s not that big. Like Shawn Michaels. Shawn Michaels was believable as hell. He wasn’t that big, he didn’t need to be. He was Shawn Michaels. And he’s got that same kind of talent. Plus, it’s the family. Top two women in the world, his wife. There’s something coming for Seth Rollins. He’s too good for it not to be. So, wherever he goes, at WrestleMania, there’s something coming for him.”

On Rollins’ storyline leading into WrestleMania 38: “You know they are not doing this with him all the way through this, for him not to come back strong. The guy’s too good. Like, let him be himself ’cause the cat can go. He can work his ass off. Whatever happens, who knows who he’s working with. Whatever it is, it’s leading to something. WWE is not just gonna beat a talent down like that, to me, and I could be wrong, but they are not going to beat a talent down like that when he’s so good. Like, he’s one of the best workers on the planet.”