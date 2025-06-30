wrestling / News

DDT Pro King of Kings Results: Kazusada Higuchi Wins KO-D Openweight Championship

June 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
DDT Pro Image Credit: DDT

DDT Pro Wrestling held their King of Kings event yesterday at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. It aired on Wrestle Universe. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Pre-Show: Naomi Yoshimura & Yuki Ishida def. Akito & Kazuma Sumi

* Daichi Sato, Jun Akiyama & Soma Takao def. Antonio Honda, Takeshi Masada & Toru Owashi

* MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) def. Danshoku Dino & Kazuki Hirata

* DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship: Sanshiro Takagi def. Poison Sawada JULIE (c)

* DAMNATION T.A (Ilusion & M.J. Paul) def. HARASHIMA & Kumadori

* Three-Way Tag Team Match: DAMNATION T.A. (Daisuke Sasaki & Hideki Okatani) def. The 37KAMIINA (Shunma Katsumata & To-y) and KANON & MAO

* Minoru Suzuki & Yuki Ueno def. Shinya Aoki & Yuya Koroku

* KO-D Tag Team Championships: Yuki Iino & Yukio Naya def. Astronauts (Fuminori Abe & Takuya Nomura) (c)

* KO-D Openweight Championship: Kazusada Higuchi def. Chris Brookes (c)

https://twitter.com/ddtproENG/status/1939186394490098013

