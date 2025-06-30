wrestling / News
DDT Pro King of Kings Results: Kazusada Higuchi Wins KO-D Openweight Championship
DDT Pro Wrestling held their King of Kings event yesterday at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. It aired on Wrestle Universe. You can find results below, via Fightful:
* Pre-Show: Naomi Yoshimura & Yuki Ishida def. Akito & Kazuma Sumi
* Daichi Sato, Jun Akiyama & Soma Takao def. Antonio Honda, Takeshi Masada & Toru Owashi
* MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) def. Danshoku Dino & Kazuki Hirata
* DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship: Sanshiro Takagi def. Poison Sawada JULIE (c)
* DAMNATION T.A (Ilusion & M.J. Paul) def. HARASHIMA & Kumadori
* Three-Way Tag Team Match: DAMNATION T.A. (Daisuke Sasaki & Hideki Okatani) def. The 37KAMIINA (Shunma Katsumata & To-y) and KANON & MAO
* Minoru Suzuki & Yuki Ueno def. Shinya Aoki & Yuya Koroku
* KO-D Tag Team Championships: Yuki Iino & Yukio Naya def. Astronauts (Fuminori Abe & Takuya Nomura) (c)
* KO-D Openweight Championship: Kazusada Higuchi def. Chris Brookes (c)
🔴Jun 29 Korakuen Highlights!
Higuchi: Did you enjoy today's show? Did you have fun?? Did you! Thank you so much. As long as this cheers are here, our lives will continue in this ring. Please continue to support me, Harimau and DDT! https://t.co/6DAxcn2jUA#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/HKUSjEGqAK
— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) June 29, 2025
https://twitter.com/ddtproENG/status/1939186394490098013
🔴Jun 29 Korakuen Highlights!@OBEYBrookes lands the SICK apron piledriver!https://t.co/6DAxcn2jUA#ddtpro pic.twitter.com/a7ILFPQlbD
— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) June 29, 2025
