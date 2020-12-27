wrestling / News
DDT Pro-Wrestling D-Oh Grand Prix Finale Results: Jun Akiyama In Finals, More
DDT Pro-Wrestling’s D-Oh Grand Prix finale took place on Sunday night in Korakuen Hall. The show saw Jun Akiyama defeat Konosuke Takeshita in the finals, which will lead to his challenging Tetsuya Endo for the KO-D Openweight Championship in February. You can check out the full results from the show below, per PWInsider
The full results were:
• Hideki Okatani def. Toi Kojima
• Antonio Honda def. Nobuhiro Shimatani & Toru Owashi
• Danshoku Dieno and Sanshiro Takagi def. Nayashiro Nayagi and Super Sasadango Machine
• Kazusada Higuchi, Saki Akai and Yukio Sakaguchi def. Makoto Oishi, Mizuki Watase and Tomomitsu Matsunaga
• Mad Paulie, Soma Takao, Tetsuya Endo and Yuji Hino def. Chris Brookes, HARASHIMA, Keigo Nakamura and Shinya Aoki
• KO-D 6-Man Tag Team Championships: Akito, Kazuki Hirata and Shota (c) vs. MAO, Shunma Katsumata and Yuki Ueno
• D-Oh Grand Prix final: Jun Akiyama def. Konosuke Takeshita
