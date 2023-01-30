DDT Sweet Dreams! Tour Results 1.29.23: Openweight Title Changes Hands

DDT Pro held the latest show in their Sweet Dreams! tour on Sunday, with a new champion being crowned and more. You can check out the full results from the Tokyo show, which aired on Wrestle Universe, below per Cagematch.net:

* No Fee Rumble: Fuminori Abe def. Ariji Akinori and ASHUKA and Big Bear and BRA-VO and Crusher Inoba and Dick Zlater and Dopyu McIntyre and Fat Kobashi and Fuck Takeda and Great-CO-Khan and Great-GO-Khan and Gundan Hitori and Hen China and Honagi Takemoto and Kaijin Mukuro 696 and Kim Yocchan and Macho Gallows and Mazakon Kid and Mori Haruomi and Sanshiro Takagi and Self-Proclaimed Tiger Mask V and Shinya and Shosaku Inoue and Tadaki Toronomi and Takuma Joshiba and Tezuka awesome Ichiro and Thick And Hard Kankuro Hoshino and Tsutenkakuka

* DAMNATION T.A def. DISASTER BOX, Akito & Antonio Honda, and Yuki Ishida & Yuya Koroku

* D Generations Cup 2023 Block A: Hideki Okatani [2] def. Kazuma Sumi [0]

* D Generations Cup 2023 Block B: Keigo Nakamura [2] def. Takeshi Masada [0]

* The 37KAMIINA & Shinya Aoki def. Hikaru Machida, Thanomsak Toba & Yukio Sakaguchi

* Chris Brookes, HARASHIMA & Yukio Naya def. Jun Akiyama, Naruki Doi & Soma Takao

* KO-D Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: Burning def. Pheromones

* KO-D Tag Team Championship Match: The 37KAMIINA def. Makoto Oishi & Shiori Asahi

* KO-D Openweight Championship Match: Yuji Hino def. Kazusada Higuchi

