Dean Ambrose Posts New ‘Jailbreak’ Video as Jon Moxley

– Dean Ambrose is on Twitter under his old ring name, Jon Moxley, with a video depicting him breaking free from a jail. I’m guessing you can speculate plenty on what that means following his WWE departure. You can see the video below, which teases the idea of Moxley going back to his hardcore ways with a piece of barbed wire wrapped around his hand.

Of course, speculation has been high that Ambrose/Moxley may be signing with AEW now that he’s done with WWE, but that is not confirmed and, at least at first look, there’s nothing in the video hinting at an AEW appearance. Whatever it may mean, we’ll likely hear plenty of rumors and reports about what his next step may be soon.