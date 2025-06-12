wrestling / News
Dean Malenko Gifts Shinjiro Otani With WCW Cruiserweight Title
Dean Malenko has given Shinjiro Otani the WCW Cruiserweight Title belt that he competed for back in 1996. Otani posted to Twitter on Wednesday to share a photo of himself with the title, writing:
“I received the best gift from Dean Malenko
The WCW Cruiserweight belt that I fought and competed for with Malenko in 1996
Referee Tayama, my senior from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, brought it to me on behalf of Malenko
I’ve gained another precious treasure
I can feel the strength surging within me
Let’s do this!”
Otani challenged Malenko for the title back in May of 1996.
ディーン・マレンコ選手から最高のプレゼントが届いた
僕が1996年にマレンコ選手と闘い争ったWCWクルーザー級のベルト
新日本プロレス時代の先輩である田山レフェリーがマレンコさんから預かり僕に届けて下さった
僕の大切な宝物がひとつ増えた
みるみる力が湧いてきた
頑張るぞー🔥
#pwzero1… pic.twitter.com/Lv9JqpmCu9
— 大谷 晋二郎『』 (@otani_shinjiro) June 11, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Says Having Charisma Is More Important Than Being A Great Wrestler
- Tony Schiavone Reflects On New Jack’s Legacy, Being Uneasy Watching His Matches
- Matt Cardona Demands Shotzi Blackheart Stop Using ‘Indy God’ & ‘Death Match King’
- Backstage Notes on CM Punk Going to Saudi Arabia for WWE Night of Champions 2025