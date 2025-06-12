wrestling / News

Dean Malenko Gifts Shinjiro Otani With WCW Cruiserweight Title

June 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dean Malenko WCW Image Credit: WWE

Dean Malenko has given Shinjiro Otani the WCW Cruiserweight Title belt that he competed for back in 1996. Otani posted to Twitter on Wednesday to share a photo of himself with the title, writing:

“I received the best gift from Dean Malenko

The WCW Cruiserweight belt that I fought and competed for with Malenko in 1996

Referee Tayama, my senior from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, brought it to me on behalf of Malenko

I’ve gained another precious treasure

I can feel the strength surging within me

Let’s do this!”

Otani challenged Malenko for the title back in May of 1996.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dean Malenko, Shinjiro Otani, WCW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading