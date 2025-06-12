Dean Malenko Gifts Shinjiro Otani With WCW Cruiserweight Title

Dean Malenko has given Shinjiro Otani the WCW Cruiserweight Title belt that he competed for back in 1996. Otani posted to Twitter on Wednesday to share a photo of himself with the title, writing:

“I received the best gift from Dean Malenko

The WCW Cruiserweight belt that I fought and competed for with Malenko in 1996

Referee Tayama, my senior from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, brought it to me on behalf of Malenko

I’ve gained another precious treasure

I can feel the strength surging within me

Let’s do this!”