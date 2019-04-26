Dean Malenko May Not Have Quit WWE, But Was Released Instead

It was reported yesterday that Dean Malenko had quit WWE, ending his most recent run as an agent after eight years. However new details have come to light that suggest he may have actually been released by the company.

PWInsider reports that there have been new producers hired by WWE such as Chris ‘Abyss’ Parks, Shane Helms, Sonjay Dutt, Shawn Daivari and Jeff Jarrett in the last six months. At the same time, many of the older producers have been cycled on and off the road. There has been some concern among some that the ‘old guard’ will soon be replaced.