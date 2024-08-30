Dean Muhtadi Weighs In On Process of Finding Talent For BLP Combine

Dean Muhtadi recently talked about the process of deciding on competitors in the BLP Combine that takes place next week. Muhtadi’s Paragon Talent Agency and Black Label Pro are teaming up with Draft Kings for the combine, and he spoke with Fightful for a new interview talking about finding the right people for the event.

“There was a lot of names to go through, a lot of conversations that were had behind the scene,” Muhtadi said. “Part of this was also finding people that could promote because DraftKings is sponsoring this entire thing, right? So they wanted people, not only that would be physically in shape, but people with big social media followings that know how to cut a promo, create entertaining content.”

He continued, “Our people have just absolutely smashed it with that. I mean, Jordan Grace’s announcement video did 12.5 million views. Like that’s ridiculous. It went viral. That’s kind of the definition of going viral. We needed to find people that could move the needle that would make people excited that didn’t actually look strong or had a gimmick of being strong, but were actual weight room warriors that have legitimate experiences outside of pro wrestling, but also are some of the biggest and best names in pro wrestling as well.”

The combine takes place on September 4th.