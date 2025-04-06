Dean Muhtadi On When He Began Thinking Of Starting Paragon Talent Group

Dean Muhtadi recently talked about his Paragon Talent Group and how long he’s been looking to start such an agency. The talent agency represents a number of wrestling talent and other entertainers, and the former Mojo Rawley spoke with SHAK Wrestling for a new interview where he was asked how long he’s had the idea.

“I don’t know, I’d probably say somewhere about halfway through my pro wrestling career,” Muhtadi said (per Fightful). “I mean, this one has been in my back pocket for a really long time. Having spent a little time in the NFL prior to WWE, you see all the representation that guys have, you know? You have an agent, you have a manager, you have a publicist, you have all of these people and an entire team working around you and the whole point is to elevate your brand and monetize that brand in some regards. We didn’t really have any of that in pro wrestling. Even in the NFL, some of these guys that are making tens of millions of dollars, some of them are making even more money outside of football, you know? In pro wrestling, at least in WWE, you sign that contract, and you’re not allowed to do anything outside of wrestling. That’s it. Especially at that time, most of the roster didn’t have an agent, didn’t have a manager, wasn’t allowed to have any help on the outside, I mean there was really no opportunities for them to run down on the outside unless you’re a Rock or Cena or Ronda Rousey or someone like that who was doing all of those things on the outside.

He continued, “I just saw this glaring void and knew that something had to be done there and the day that after I was done with WWE, started this company, called one of my best friends, Steve, and pitched him this idea and we chatted about it and he was on board 15 in the seconds in the call,” Mojo said of Steve Kaye, his business partner and recent contestant on the FOX reality show, The Floor. “We started the thing together, and man, it blew up in a way we couldn’t have imagined. Yes, we work really hard, and we think we’ve done a great job, and we think we’re the perfect guys to do this business, of course, but I think that’s just a testament to the need out there, but more importantly than that, the talent. All the talent have — it’s unbelievable the skills that pro wrestlers possess compared to other athletes of other industries.”

Paragon Talent Agency represents several stars from Samoa Joe, Ric Flair, MVP and Mercedes Mone to Taya Valkyrie, Jordynne Grace, Darby Allin and Harley Cameron.