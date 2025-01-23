Death Riders Attack Rock N’ Roll Express On AEW Dynamite

The Death Riders laid waste to the Rock N’ Roll Express on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Jon Moxley’s group assault Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson backstage after the main event, which saw Cope defeat Pac. Claudio Castagnoli nailed Morton with a Con-Chair-To during the assault.

The group then came out and attacked Cope and took out Jay White as he tried to make the save. They walked away from the downed Cope to end the show.