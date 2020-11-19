Death Triangle Reunites on AEW Dynamite (Video)

Death Triangle had their run abruptly cut short in AEW due to the pandemic, but they’re back together after this week’s Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw PAC, Fenix, and Penta El Zero M reunite on tonight’s show.

PAC was ambushed after winning his first match back over The Blade by Blade and Butcher. Fenix ran out to make the save, and Penta came out afterward with a chair. Eddie Kingston, who was on commentary, believed that Penta was there to help them but Penta swung at Kingston and proved himself to be back with PAC and Fenix.

You can check out video from the segment below:

🔺 TRIÁNGULO DE LA MUERTE 🔺 pic.twitter.com/gqbkXyofoQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2020