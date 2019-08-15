Defy or Deny Match Announced For ROH Honor For All

– The card for ROH Honor For All continues to grow, as a Defy or Deny Match has been announced for the show. The company announced on Wednesday that Matt Taven, Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb and Kenny King will face off at the show,

Another match has been added to ROH Honor For All taking place on August 25 as Matt Taven, Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb and Kenny King will face off in a Defy or Deny match. The announcement reads as follows:

Matt Taven continues to hold the ROH World Championship, and Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb and Kenny King continue to be in hot pursuit of it. At Honor for All in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 25, one of the three contenders could secure a future title shot. If that doesn’t happen, one of them will be forced out of the championship picture for the duration of Taven’s reign.

Taven, Lethal, Cobb and King will compete in a Defy or Deny Match. In this elimination bout, if one of the three contenders wins, he will receive a future ROH World Title shot. However, if Taven wins, whoever is eliminated last cannot challenge for the world title as long as he remains champion.

Lethal, Cobb and King have all come up short in title matches against Taven, so the stakes are incredibly high for all three of them. As for Taven, he obviously would love nothing more than to ensure that one of these top stars never again challenges him for his title.

The last time Taven competed in a Defy or Deny Match — at State of the Art in Portland, Ore., in June — he prevailed over PCO, Mark Haskins and Flip Gordon. As a result, Gordon cannot challenge for the ROH World Title as long as Taven is champion.

Will Taven be able scratch off another name from the list of potential title contenders? Or will Lethal, Cobb or King earn another shot at the gold? Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to find out!