Del Wilkes On WWE Giving Kurt Angle His Theme Song

The late Del Wilkes discussed his WWE theme song being used by Kurt Angle in an interview shortly before his passing earlier this month. Fightful spoke with Wilkes, who passed away on July 1st, and they’ve posted a bit from the interview in which Wilkes discusses how the theme song came to him and how it moved on from him to Angle after he left.

“Well, he got it the same way I did, I’m sure,” Wilkes said. “I’ve never talked to Kurt about that particular subject, but I was given a list of songs to listen to. I didn’t know at the time that [Sgt.] Slaughter had used it on one occasion to go to the ring or maybe more than one. But, I do know one occasion he had. It was the one I had picked out of the list of songs they gave me. I liked it the best. I thought it was fitting. Then he ended up using it as well. More power to him.”