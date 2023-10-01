Delmi Exo Gets New Challenger at MLW Slaughterhouse

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that that Delmi Exo will no longer be defending her title against B3CCA at this month’s MLW Slaughterhouse show. Instead, Exo will now be defending her title against the Phantom Challenger. Here’s the full announcement:

BREAKING: Phantom Challenger replaces B3CCA in Exo Title Fight

A new mysterious competitor has emerged. Who is behind the cloak and mask? Find out at Slaughterhouse!

MLW today announced a new World Featherweight Title Fight Delmi Exo (Champion) vs. The Phantom Challenger at MLW Slaughterhouse live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, October 14 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Breaking news! B3CCA has withdrawn from challenging for the World Featherweight Championship… and a new mysterious competitor has emerged.

Due to B3CCA continuously pushing back her new album, her record label is enforcing her contract and subsequently banning the “International Popstar” from wrestling until she completes her highly anticipated album.

MLW can confirm the “God Queen” will still defend the title at Slaughterhouse and it will be against the Phantom Challenger!

Shrouded in mystery, this new threat to Delmi’s title holds all of the cards, making it virtually impossible for the champion to adequately prepare for her title fight.

League officials offered Exo a night off, however the champion refused to not defend the title at Slaughterhouse. Instead, Exo faces the great unknown. Will it be a trick or treat for the “God Queen”? The wrestling world is ripe with speculation.

