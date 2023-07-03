Delmi Exo Recalls MLW Contract Offer, Thought She Was Dreaming

Delmi Exo thought her offer of an MLW contract was a dream — literally. Exo is the current MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion, and she recently appeared on the Interesting! Podcast where she revealed that she believed she was dreaming when she got the call offering her a contract.

“[It was] pretty easy, just an email,” she said (per Fightful). “I woke up and checked my phone like I normally do, read my email with the info about the possibility, and then I immediately went back to bed because that was my first alarm. If you’re someone who sets a bunch of alarms, you know what I’m talking about.”

She continued, “Then, I had a dream about the situation. So when I woke up, I had cleared that notification out, and I thought it was just a dream. So I went on about my day thinking I wasn’t offered until the next day when I checked my email, I was like, ‘Oh god.’ [laughs]”

Exo defeated Taya Valkyrie for the title back in April, with the match broadcast on the June 15th episode of MLW Fusion.