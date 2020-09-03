Demi Burnett Is Interested In Jumping In the Ring For WWE, Talks Working With Angel Garza

The Bachelor alumna Demi Burnett has been making appearances on Raw, and she says she’d be interested in getting into the ring. Burnett, who has been appearing in segments with Angel Garza, spoke with Pro Wrestling Sheet for a new interview discussing her appearances and a potential WWE career. You can check out highlights below:

On being contacted by WWE through her agent for an audition: “It used to be my dream, and it still was at the time, to get to be on WWE at some point in my life. So I was like, ‘WHAT?!’ This is so random. In the middle of quarantine. I’m like, ‘What is happening to me?!’ I was super stoked about it.”

On working with Garza on-screen: “[Angel] definitely helped me feel more comfortable with all of it, because I was like … ‘I think they know you’re married.’ This is weird. He was like, ‘Oh, it’s fine. It’s fine.’”

On a potential match: “Of course! I would love to be a WWE Superstar. I’d definitely have to go through some training, because I’m pretty weak right now. I’m starting to try working out a little bit, just in case anyone wants to offer me a position. But yeah, it was always my dream to be a WWE Superstar. It’s more intense though in real-life than it looks on TV. Whenever you watch it in real-life, you’re like, ‘Wow, these people are putting their bodies through it.’ I think I could do it though. I think I could have the right attitude and whenever I put my mind to it, I can be very athletic … I would definitely give it a shot. I would at least try it. I would never be able to forgive myself if I didn’t take a chance and give it a go.”