Dennis Rodman To Be At AEW All Out, Will Corner the Acclaimed In Trios Title Match

September 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Image credit: AEW

Dennis Rodman made his return to professional wrestling tonight on AEW Collision and he will be at All Out tomorrow night as well. Rodzilla came out to speak with Tony Schiavone before he was interrupted by Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, & Karen Jarrett. Jarrett offered Rodman a spot in their group but he declined by shoving Sonjay to the ground. This led to The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass making the save. It was announced that Jarrett, Singh and Lethal will challenge the trio at AEW All Out. The Acclaimed will have Rodman in their corner.

