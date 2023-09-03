wrestling / News
Dennis Rodman To Be At AEW All Out, Will Corner the Acclaimed In Trios Title Match
Dennis Rodman made his return to professional wrestling tonight on AEW Collision and he will be at All Out tomorrow night as well. Rodzilla came out to speak with Tony Schiavone before he was interrupted by Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, & Karen Jarrett. Jarrett offered Rodman a spot in their group but he declined by shoving Sonjay to the ground. This led to The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass making the save. It was announced that Jarrett, Singh and Lethal will challenge the trio at AEW All Out. The Acclaimed will have Rodman in their corner.
Jeff Jarrett has extended an invitation to Dennis Rodman to join his 'family'
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@dennisrodman | @RealJeffJarrett | @TheLethalJay | @hellosatnam pic.twitter.com/Ir7lC0RP5z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2023
The Acclaimed has arrived to the aid of Dennis Rodman and issue a challenge to Jarrett and his family tomorrow night LIVE on PPV at #AEWAllOut!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@dennisrodman | @Bowens_Official | @RealBillyGunn | @PlatinumMax pic.twitter.com/rnFCeZL2bS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2023
