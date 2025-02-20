Dennis Rodman Announced For WrestleCon Las Vegas

NBA great and sometime WCW star Dennis Rodman is set to appear at WrestleCon over WrestleMania weekend. The convention announced that the former Detroit Pistons member, who was part of the nWo in WCW, will appear at WrestleCon Las Vegas.

The announcement reads:

Dennis Keith Rodman will be appearing at Wrestlecon.

Rodman is an American retired professional basketball player of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. Born in Trenton, New Jersey, he was nicknamed “Dennis the Menace” and “The Worm” and was known for his fierce defensive and rebounding abilities.

Apart from basketball, Rodman made several appearances in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) as a member of the nWo and fought alongside Hulk Hogan at two Bash at the Beach events. Rodman also won the first ever Celebrity Championship Wrestling tournament.

Tickets at www.wrestlecon.com