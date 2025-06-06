Deonna Purrazzo Loves Idea Of The Vendetta, Talks Potential Third Member

Deonna Purrazzo is a member of The Vendetta in AEW and while the team is not regularly on AEW right now, she says they’re not over yet. Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie comprise the team and she spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview where she talked about how the group changed from its initial plans, a potential third member and more. You can see highlights below:

On her original thought for the group: “I think that the Vendetta, in my mind, was much more dominant. The Vendetta was much more mysterious and devious, and I think that unfortunately, me and Taya were not able to get the job done on numerous occasions, and I’m just not okay with that. I’m a multi-time World Champion and I want to be in the title picture and I want to break bitches’ arms and have not been able to get the job done. So I needed to go home. I needed to reassess, reevaluate, pick a perfect opportunity and now we’re just waiting for the opportunity. When they came to me and Taya with the Vendetta idea, it was like, ‘It’ll be you two and then hopefully down the line and once stories are created and we develop some character here, maybe we can get a third.’”

On the concept changing from the original plans: “What the plans were in the beginning is not what unfolded and that’s totally okay. But then it became we’re not really doing much here, we can use this to kind of get the audience invested in us, and, honestly, who knows. The Vendetta is not over. I love that me and Taya as a group. I love the idea of it so much. I would love to see it come to fruition.”

On potentially adding Lady Frost: “Yeah. She might have to prove herself a little bit. You don’t just get invited into the group. There’s some rituals that need to go down, but I would think about it.”