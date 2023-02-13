Deonna Purrazzo Weighs In On the Importance Of Learning From Veterans

Deonna Purrazzo has received advice from a lot of people during her time in the business, and she recently talked about how important such advice is for rising stars. The Impact Wrestling star spoke with The Bob Culture Podcast and talked about how she has leaned on the experience of others to help grow her own skills.

“I’ve always felt this way,” she said about the importance of feedback. “Someone like Frankie, someone like Bully, someone like Mickie, Gail…. whoever it is, they have proven, true experience that has made them successful and made them a lot of friggin money. So how do I not take your advice and at least take it into consideration? It’s worked for you. So it won’t necessarily work in the same ways for me, but it’s worth me trying.”

She continued, “So I think people need to be more open. If you don’t necessarily want to ask questions, at least when they give you advice for free, you’re listening. Have your ears open. Because I don’t know everything. I’ve been wrestling for a long time. I’ve done a lot of things, but I don’t know everything. I’m still learning every single time I get in the ring. So having that humbleness and openness that I’m willing to learn is so important to anyone in any stage in their career. In any career, not just wrestling.”

Purrazzo is a two-time Impact Knockouts Champion and headlined Impact Hard to Kill against Mickie James last year, the first time women headlined a PPV for the company.