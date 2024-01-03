– As previously reported, former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo became a wrestling free agent earlier this week. Fightful Select has an update on where she might end up next.

Before Purrazzo’s previous Impact Wrestling contract expired, she was already said to be getting interest from multiple companies. Numerous sources informed Fightful that there were discussions with Purrazzo and AEW. AEW is reportedly hoping the company will be able to sign her now that she’s a free agent. Also, AEW is said to be her preferred choice now that she’s finishing up with Impact Wrestling (soon to be the revived TNA Wrestling).

Additionally, there was reportedly contact with Purrazzo and her previous employer, WWE. However, WWE sources are claiming that most if not all of the company’s free agent discusses were “tabled” until the start of 2024. Independent promoters also expressed interest in wanting to know if Purrazzo is likely to take more indie wrestling dates now that she is a free agent. The promoters noted to Fightful that she would be able to get bookings easily if she opts to return to the independent scene.

Following her WWE released in 2020, Deonna Purrazzo became a multiple time Knockouts Champion, ROH Women’s World Champion, and a AAA Reina de Reinas Champion. She signed a multi-year, long-term contract with Impact Wrestling in October 2020 after winning the Knockouts Title in July.