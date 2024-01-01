Deonna Purrazzo, Andrade el Idolo & More Are Free Agents Today

Fightful Select reports that several wrestlers are free agents today after their deals expired with their respective promotions, including Andrade el Idolo, Deonna Purrazzo and more.

As previously noted, Andrade’s expected to immediately sign with WWE after leaving AEW.

QT Marshall is gone from AEW, reportedly after a disagreement that he wanted to wrestle instead of only working in the front office or training.

Shawn Spears has also left AEW.

Alex Hammerstone has left MLW after asking for his release halfway through last year. He had several years left on the deal, but worked out an agreement to work the rest of the year.

Deonna Purrazzo is now exploring free agency after her Impact Wrestling deal expired. She is considered a “top free agent”. Her Impact exit was amicable and she is expected to sign with another company soon.

Finally, Kamille left the NWA after years with the promotion and a two-year reign as Women’s champion.