Update on Andrade’s AEW Exit & Potential WWE Return

After reports over the weekend that Andrade el Idolo was finishing up with AEW with AEW Worlds End, and Tony Khan then confirmed that Andrade’s AEW deal was expiring at the end of 2023 and he expected him to leave the company, PWInsider reports that internally within WWE, Andrade is expected to be back with the company as early as Monday.

In March 2021, Andrade requested his release from WWE in March and WWE granted it on March 21st.