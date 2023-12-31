Tony Khan Confirms Andrade El Idolo Expected To Leave AEW As Contract Expires

Tony Khan has confirmed that Andrade El Idolo’s contract is expiring at the end of 2023 and that he expects El Idolo to leave AEW. It was reported on Saturday by Fightful that Idolo was expected to leave AEW after Worlds End and that there was interest from WWE. Idolo lost to Miro on last night’s show thanks to a turn from CJ Perry, and during the post-show media scrum Khan confirmed Andrade’s contract status.

“Somebody who has not been with us the entire five years, but they’ve been with us about half the time, and they’ve been outstanding and somebody I really respect, and I don’t expect to see necessarily, as it stands right now, renewing the contract, but somebody that I have a great amount of respect for and would be parting on good terms and was tremendous and was here and did wrestle tonight was Andrade El Idolo,” Khan said (per Fightful). “Andrade El Idolo’s contract is up at the end of the year, we’ve had great talks. I have a ton of respect for Andrade El Idolo, he’s been a huge performer in the Continental Classic. I wanted to keep him involved at the top, and if had been able to reach an agreement, certainly he would be somebody we would slot in in a prominent position.”

He continued, “I think we did everything we could to show Andrade El Idolo that we do value him, and this last run he’s had in recent months has been tremendous. If this is the way he’s going to leave AEW, talk about leaving on a high note.”