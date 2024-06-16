Oba Femi Segment Added to This Week’s WWE NXT

– WWE announced today that NXT North American Champion Oba Femi will be speaking on this week’s edition of NXT TV, fresh off of his recent title defense at NXT Battleground. Femi defended his title against Joe Coffey and Wes Lee at the event.

This week’s NXT airs on Tuesday, June 18 on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royale: 25 Competitiors TBA

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Michin

* Roxanne Perez & Lola Vice vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

* We’ll hear from NXT North American Champion Oba Femi