Andrade el Idolo Reportedly Expected To Finish With AEW Tonight

It was reported yesterday that Andrade el Idolo was considering his options once he become a free agent, which was believed to be sometime in 2024. However, Fightful Select has confirmed reports from PWInsider and WrestlePurists that Andrade is believed to be leaving the company as soon as possible, possibly after Worlds End tonight. Andrade is booked to face Miro on the show.

It is not confirmed that Andrade is done after tonight, but most expect that to be the case. Several sources said that Andrade “made it clear” at Wednesday’s Dynamite that he doesn’t want to be in AEW anymore and planned to leave. The situation involving his future exit were “less than pleasant” with some saying a “major disagreement” took place.

WWE sources, meanwhile, have been told by those close to Andrade that his deal wouldn’t end until the spring. However, AEW sources say it will be up very soon. Many in both AEW and WWE believe he will be going back to WWE.

Fightful notes there has been internal rumors in WWE about a possible return at Monday’s Day 1 edition of RAW, which Triple H publicly acknowledged. One source was confused when asked about Andrade and denied that. However, its unlikely they would confirm that since Andrade is still in AEW at this time.