Update on Andrade el Idolo’s Future When AEW Contract Expires

Andrade el Idolo signed with AEW in June 2021 for what was believed to be a three-year deal, and it is believed that deal will be up soon. During a press conference after a recent match in CMLL, Andrade said that he has a lot of “open doors” in 2024 and hasn’t made a decision about where he’ll go.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that people in WWE expect Andrade to return to the company at some point. Those close to him also believe he’ll go back, but is open to stay in AEW if Tony Khan makes a better offer. Andrade reportedly wants to work in NJPW, and wanted to do FantasticaMania in February. He couldn’t due to a schedule conflict.