Deonna Purrazzo Discusses Where She’d Like to Work After WWE Release

Deonna Purrazzo is no longer with WWE, and she discussed where she’d like to go next in a new interview. Purrazzo, who was among the host of releases WWE made last week, spoke with SportsKeeda about what’s potentially next for her.

“I guess, ideally, like, I haven’t been to AEW yet, so… Britt Baker is my best friend, she works there, they have a kick ass women’s division now,” she said. “It’s a lot of people I’ve never worked with, and it’s a brand-new product – so I would love to experience that and be part of it.”

She continued, “That being said, if that’s not an option, IMPACT has an amazing women’s division right now. Tessa Blanchard has done some really cool things. Kylie Rae just signed there, Kiera’s there, Taya… There’s a really good group of girls that are doing some stuff that I would love to also be a part of. I don’t know. I would love to go back to Japan, I’d love to go to Australia again. If I could wrestle in England again, I love that. It’s like I would just love a shot at saying, ‘Screw you, WWE!’ [laughs] Really!”

Purrazzo said at the time of her release: