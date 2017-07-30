More Detailed Smackdown House Show Results With Lesnar vs. Joe, More

– Here is a second, more detailed report from WWE’s final Smackdown live event at the Joe Louis Arena on Saturday night (credit PWInsider):

* United States Championship Match

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to retain with the phenomenal forearm, This was a good match with crowd behind Styles and crowd booing Kevin Owens.

Tye Dillinger & Sin Cara defeated Aiden English & Erick Rowan when Dillinger pinned Erick Rowan. Aiden English cut a promo on Detroit. Rowan didn’t leave afterwards and challenged someone else to a match

Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan with the discus clothesline in about 6 seconds.

Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn with End of Days. Match was pretty good, crowd sang Sami’s theme before.

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Triple Threat Match

New Day (Big E & Kofi) defeated Breezango and The Usos with the Midnight Hour on Jey Uso to get the pin. All three teams were over. This was another good match.

* WWE Universal Championship Match

Brock Lesnar defeated Samoa Joe with the F5. This was short match might be longer than GBOF match. Joe attacks Brock before the bell. Brock takes Joe to Suplex City a couple times and Joe got the Coquina Clutch locked in and Brock was able to hit the F5 to retain. Both guys were over with the crowd. During this match they blacked out the video screens which usually said WWE Live during the match. Fans enjoyed this match. Brock and Joe both cheered as they exited.

Intermission

Naomi, Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair defeated Natayla, Tamina, & Carmella in a 6 Women’s Tag Team Match when Naomi hit the Rear View on Carmella for the pin. Everyone worked hard in this match. Fans chanted for Ellsworth whiles other said they didn’t want to see him.

Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton defeated Jinder Mahal & Dolph Ziggler when Orton hit the RKO on Dolph to score the win. Was a little slow but picked up towards the end. Orton hit the Singh Brothers who were wearing neck brace and sling selling their bumps from the Punjabi Prison match with the rope elevated DDT’s. Nakamura hit the Kinshasa on Mahal which caused him to roll to the floor.

Before Main Event, WWE announced Hell In A Cell would take place October 8th. If you missed it on the site, the presale code for the first ever WWE event at Little Caesars Arena is: WWEPRE

* Detroit Street Fight

John Cena defeated Rusev with a AA through a Table to close out WWE’s last event at the Joe Louis Arena. This match was given a lot of time and fans were into it. Afterwards Cena said the Joe was where he first had his first PPV Match (WWE Vengeance 2002 vs. Chris Jericho) 15 years ago, put over the building’s history. Fans let him talk without interrupting like they usually would as he thanked the fans for great memories at the Joe and they would create more at Little Caesars Arena in the future.

Overall a solid night of wrestling as WWE says farewell to the Joe. Crowd was decent and hype up al night long.