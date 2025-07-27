Details On Alberto El Patron’s AAA & WWE Status

Alberto El Patron lost a match that saw him exiled from AAA over the weekend, and a new report has details on his status. As noted, Patron lost a match to El Mesias at AAA Alianzas on Friday which resulted him him being forced to leave the company. This comes after he was the AAA Mega Champion and the company’s top name a couple of months ago, and Fightful Select reports that Patron’s time with AAA is legitimately done.

Patron, as previously reported, has alleged for years that WWE is interested in him. Most recently, he told members of the AAA roster that he had been discussed for a Royal Rumble return. WWE has always been very clear that they have no interest in Patron and one WWE higher-up told the site, “If we wanted Alberto at all, much less in the Royal Rumble, he’d be here.”

That source also said they have never heard of any change in WWE’s position toward Patron, adding that the company went out their way not to promote Patron since buying AAA and getting the Mega Title off of him ASAP. They noted that they were aware there was potential for a backlash against El Hijo del Vikingo in Mexico for beating Patron, but viewed it as a short-term problem with a long-term benefit.

Sources in WWE say there’s no plan for Patron in WWE and that they believe he’ll try to return to both AAA and WWE.