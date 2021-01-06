Details On Cody Hall Signing With and Leaving MLW

While Cody Hall had briefly signed with MLW last month, that’s not the case anymore and a new report has details on why. As reported last month, Hall signed a contract with MLW. However, Court Bauer spoke with Fightful Select and, while confirming that the signing did happen, he said that Hall has already left.

Bauer told the site that Hall said he couldn’t move forward and was granted his release. MLW had been eyeing Hall for a couple of years now for a potential spot in the Dynasty, but it didn’t happen and Bauer said the fit wasn’t good for either side.

Bauer noted that there is no animosity on either side and that anything is possible for the future.