WWE News: Details On Why Cruiserweights No Longer Work RAW, Stacy Keibler Gives Birth To Second Child, Chad Gable’s Theme Online

– PWInsider reports that Triple H made the call for the 205 Live cruiserweights to not work RAW anymore. The decision was made after he took over 205 Live as the showrunner. He wanted to keep the roster from getting overexposed and keep them on a show where they can be protected. It was part of the WWE’s attempt to change the perception of the division.

– Chad Gable’s theme song is now available online.

– Stacy Keibler has given birth to her second child with her husband Jared Pobre, a boy named Bodhi Brooks Pobre. You can see her announcement below: