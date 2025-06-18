A&E Details First Three Episodes of WWE LFG Season Two

PWInsider reports that A&E has released the plot details for the first three episodes of WWE LFG season two, which premieres on Sunday. Each episode will be sixty minutes, down from last seasons ninety-minute episodes. The Undertaker, Booker T, Michelle McCool and Bubba Ray Dudley are the mentors.

June 22: “Returning with familiar faces, determined newcomers and clashes; 16 men and women are vying for a WWE NXT contract; P-Nasty and Dani Sekelsky go head-to-head; Chris Island aims to make things not so welcoming for Harlem Lewis.”

June 29: “Sparks fly and tensions are at an all-time high, as unresolved issues between Drake Morreaux and Bubba Ray Dudley come to light; Summer Sorrell, Haze Jamison and former Miami Dolphin Trill London have debut matches against LFG veterans.”

July 6: “The Future Greats are switching it up, evolving their characters, and trying something new. Who will crumble under the added pressure? Sirena Linton shows a more villainous side against Zena, P-Nasty adopts a special finisher.”