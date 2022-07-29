Details On How Stephanie McMahon & Nick Khan Will Work as WWE Co-CEOs

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are co-CEOs of WWE following Vince McMahon’s exit, and a new report has details on how they’ll handle the duties of the job. As you surely know, Stephanie and Khan are co-leading the company following Vince McMahon’s retirement from his positions as Chairman and CEO. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some notes on how the CEO responsibilities will be divided between them.

According to the outlet (and likely surprising few), Khan will be handling the business aspects of WWE while Stephanie will handle the wrestling side. Stephanie’s husband Triple H is of course now serving as the head of Creative and the EVP of Talent Relations. It was noted that while top executives and people who work with such in this area say the co-CEO thing doesn’t work more than it does, one source in the company believed it was needed in this case, stating:

“I actually believe this pairing is necessary. Nick is a revenue driver. And he’s been involved in things that are not his specialty. What he’s good at, he’s great at. Steph is the promoter. The old school promoter with the new lexicon in media about analytics and branding. If Steph sticks to being a promoter, managing the relationships for the company, and Nick sticks to revenue, they’re a formidable team.”

Nick Khan came into WWE as their President and Chief Revenue Officer in August of 2020. Stephanie has been working with the company backstage for years, working in creative in the 2000s and transitioning to Chief Brand Officer in 2013.