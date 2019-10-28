Details On 2020 WWE Hall of Fame

Next year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 2 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Tickets go on sale early next year. This is the first time the event has been held on a Thursday. That leaves the following for Wrestlemania 36 Week:

Friday 4/3 – Friday Night Smackdown

Saturday 4/4 – WWE NXT Takeover: Tampa

Sunday 4/5 – Wrestlemania 36 PPV.

Monday 4/6 – Monday Night Raw.

Wrestlemania AXXESS will happen from April 2 to April 6.