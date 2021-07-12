wrestling / News
Details on Chelsea Green’s ROH Debut & Contract Status
July 12, 2021 | Posted by
Chelsea Green made her debut in ROH on Sunday’s Best in the World, and a new report has details on her contract status and more. Fightful Select reports that Green’s deal was locked in over a month ago and that, as her WWE non-compete clause is not quite yet complete, she had to get clearance from WWE in order to appear on tonight’s show. Green was released on April 15th and her 90-day no-ncomplete clause doesn’t end until Tuesday.
Green is set to appear at the ROH tapings doing commentary, but as of now she does not yet have a contract with ROH.
