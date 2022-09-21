Details On How Fans Can Get Tickets For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

As previously reported, WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will return on October 22 as a Premium Live Event from the Performance Center in Orlando. Those who want to attend that show, as well as other TV tapings, can join the NXT Live Facebook group. The group lists the following guidelines for getting free tickets:

Welcome, WWE Universe, to the NXT Live group! Here you will find all the information you need on how to be part of NXT 2.0’s live studio audience at The WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Currently, our attendance is invitation-based. Every Wednesday at noon, we email an evite to everyone that is in our database. That evite contains information about our rules and regulations, as well as a registration link that you must follow and fill out to register yourself and anyone you wish to attend with you. Each person in your party must be registered separately. If you wish to be added to our database, please send your name and desired email address to [email protected]

Some of our rules and guidelines include (but are not limited to):

• Children under the age of 5 are not permitted to attend

• You must be over the age of 16 unless accompanied by a parent or guardian

• You must provide a valid photo ID upon check-in at the home of NXT 2.0

• Face coverings will be mandatory throughout the course of the event

Please be sure to read our emails thoroughly as they contain very important information about each event.

After you have registered yourself and your party, and you are chosen to attend, you will receive a confirmation email the following day. This confirmation email must be responded to. You will then receive your final confirmation email the Monday before each event. This email contains information on how to get to the home of NXT 2.0, what is and is not allowed inside, etc. This email must also be responded to.

There currently is no fan parking at the home of NXT 2.0. Fans have the option of arriving directly to the home of NXT 2.0 via rideshare (Uber, Lyft, etc.) OR fans can utilize our complimentary shuttle service that will transport fans from Full Sail University to the home of NXT 2.0 and back again at the end of the event. You can pick which method of transportation you prefer on your registration form.

Please keep an eye on this page for important information. If you have any further questions feel free to message us here or reach out to us at [email protected]