WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Reportedly Returning in October, Will be a PLE

– PWInsider reports that WWE NXT 2.0’s next premium live event will be Halloween Havoc. This year’s event looks like it will be a premium live event (PLE) format for NXT rather than a live USA Network broadcast. It’s reportedly slated for Saturday, October 22.

Formerly a Halloween-themed WCW pay-per-view show that first debuted in 1989, WWE revived the event for the NXT brand as a live USA Network TV special in October 2020. It was held again before Halloween last year, again as a live USA Network TV broadcast. This will be the third annual Halloween Havoc event under the WWE NXT banner.

NXT Worlds Collide will serve as the next premium live event for NXT 2.0. The event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else. The event will see NXT Champion Bron Breakker taking on NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate to officially unify the two NXT Championships.