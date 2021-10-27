WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Sees Ratings, Viewership Surge, Best Numbers in Over a Month

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the overnight ratings for last night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event. NXT running specially themed events usually do well for the promotion, and it appears last night was no exception.

Last night’s Halloween Havoc special drew an average overnight audience of 746,000 viewers. That’s the largest audience for WWE NXT since the September 21 episode, which was Week 2 of the NXT 2.0 rebranding for the show. That show also drew 746,000 viewers.

Viewership increased 140,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast, which drew 606,000 viewers.

Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key ratings demo. The Halloween Havoc special drew a 0.18 rating in the key demo, which up from last week’s 0.14 rating. This is also NXT 2.0’s highest rating since the September 21 episode, which drew a 0.20 rating in the key demo.

Per Showbuzz Daily, NXT ranked No. 11 in the cable originals for Tuesday night. That’s way up from last week’s ranking at No. 29. The NBA game featuring the 76ers vs. the Knicks topped the key demo ratings for the evening with a 0.59 number. The Five on FOX News topped the viewership for the night with 3.264 million viewers.