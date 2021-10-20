WWE NXT 2.0 Ratings, Viewership Drop Slightly This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight numbers for last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. Ratings and viewership were down across the board for the show, but not by a significantly large margin.

Last night’s show drew an average overnight audience of 606,000 viewers. That’s slightly down from last week’s audience of 632,000 viewers. Ratings were also slightly down in the P18-49 key demo. This week’s episode drew a 0.14 rating, which is slightly down from last week’s rating of 0.15 in the key demo.

It should be noted there was heavy competition on cable programming last nigh, between the MLB Playoff games on TBS and FS1. Also, there was a Warriors vs. Lakers NBA game on ESPN. The NBA broadcast on ESPN topped the key demo ratings for the evening with a 1.31. Meanwhile, the NLCS game between the Atlanta Braves and LA Dodgers topped the viewership for the evening with 4.36 million viewers.

WWE NXT ranked No. 29 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for Tuesday night. The actually rose up from its slot at No. 33 last week, despite the lower rating.