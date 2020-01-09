Details On How Much Involvement Tony Khan Has In AEW Creative, Which Wrestlers Have A Say

PWInsider has details on the inner workings of All Elite Wrestling’s creative situation and which wrestlers have a say in their stories. AEW President Tony Khan has been the “driving force” behind creative for many top Dynamite stories. The recruitment angle with Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho was his idea, and even the car given to Moxley belonged to Khan’s father. Khan in general spent a lot of time looking at what made Nitro work before AEW started.

Jericho worked with Khan to put together more of the details. Jericho is engaged in every story and segment he’s a part of and has been a locker room leader. He usually tries to help the younger talents and give them advice.

Khan has been trying to build up Jungle Boy and Scorpio Sky as long-term prospects. Sky was picked from the start as a big deal in the future. Chris Jericho’s line from All Out about not giving him a title shot was meant to be foreshadowing the title shot he’d eventually get on Dynamite last year.

The EVPs (Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, Cody) have a lot of creative freedom for their own matches and segments, and have a “back and forth creative flow” with Khan. Khan, however, is in a Vince McMahon role and has the final say on everything. He is “very hands on” with Dynamite segments every week. This week, he was involved iwth the Jericho-Moxley segment, the Omega/Hangman Page storyline and their match with Private Party, Best Friends vs. Jurassic Express and The Brotherhood vs. The Lucha Bros. The entire Omega-Page story has been Khans’ idea.

It was also noted that Khan isn’t as involved in AEW Dark behind the scenes.