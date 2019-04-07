Details On If Enzo & Big Cass Invading NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard Was Work or Shoot

As reported earlier, Enzo and Big Cass hopped the barricade at last night’s NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard and got into a brawl with the Briscoes and Bully Ray that featured some very stiff shots which led some to believe the incident wasn’t planned.

Voices of Wrestling, however, reports that the entire thing was a work and that upper management pushed for the angle despite the booking team being mostly against it.