wrestling / News
Enzo Amore & Big Cass Jump Barricade, Get Into Fight With Briscoes & Bully At NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard (Pics, Video)
Enzo Amore and Big Cass jumped the barricade at tonight’s ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard (follow our live coverage) and got into what *looked* like a legit fight with the Briscoes and Bully. Of course, security didn’t really intervene so it’s likely this was scripted (that being said, they didn’t show the brawl on the big screen), but as you can see in the videos below, some very stiff shots were thrown. There are various reports going around on Twitter that the incident was a work, we’ll have more on it soon.
Big Cass and @real1 just jumped the guardrail at @TheGarden #G1SuperCard pic.twitter.com/hbBoB1cdeY
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) April 7, 2019
Enzo and Cass at #G1Supercard? Getting the crap kicked out of them. Yup. pic.twitter.com/sEx0rUXtoq
— Alison Faye (@alisonfaye) April 7, 2019
A fan attacked Bret Hart while Enzo and Cass invaded G1 wtf is this, 9/11 #G1Supercard pic.twitter.com/BHRBec9yIX
— Waller ︽✵︽ (@dt_bliss) April 7, 2019
Whatever Enzo's plan was I hope it was worth it 😆 #G1SuperCard pic.twitter.com/USRQztzYnF
— Chillhop Wrestlin (@aProWrestlinfan) April 7, 2019
Enzo Amore and Big Cass just crashed the G1 Supercard @ MSG. Shoot or work? #G1Supercard #ROH #NJPW pic.twitter.com/GL5kBsOXsE
— Mike Grundy (@MikeGrundy9) April 7, 2019
ENZO AMORE AND BIG CASS JUST JUMPED THE BARRICADE AND ATTACKED EVERYONE AT G1 pic.twitter.com/r7eZxZzSpA
— luke allen (@LukeAllenFS) April 7, 2019
ENZO AND CASS JUST JUMPED THE GATE AT SUPERCARD AND GOT IN A REAL FIST FIGHT WITH BRISCOES, BULLY RAY AND MORE! INSANE! #G1SUPERCARD @davemeltzerWON @bryanalvarez @real1 pic.twitter.com/klDnQcsuaZ
— Noah Walraven (@nwalr) April 7, 2019
ENZO AND CASS BRAWLING AT G1 SUPERCARD. FLIPS OFF CROWD. REAL FIGHT WITH BRISCOES BULLY RAY AND MORE #g1supercard #njwp #roh @real1 pic.twitter.com/LgRKV0wbzk
— Noah Walraven (@nwalr) April 7, 2019
Enzo and Cass interrupting #G1SuperCard.
At this point who knows if it’s shoot or worked. WTF. pic.twitter.com/a1akwSdrOf
— R.Dream (@WWERDream) April 7, 2019
Enzo Amore and Big Cass engaged in a shoot out here just now. Wasn’t shown on cameras. They’ve got tons of people trying to get them out of the arena. #G1supercard pic.twitter.com/W2thn3XalE
— STEELCHAIR Wrestling Magazine (@SteelChairMag) April 7, 2019
