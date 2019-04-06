Enzo Amore & Big Cass Jump Barricade, Get Into Fight With Briscoes & Bully At NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard (Pics, Video)

Enzo Amore and Big Cass jumped the barricade at tonight’s ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard (follow our live coverage) and got into what *looked* like a legit fight with the Briscoes and Bully. Of course, security didn’t really intervene so it’s likely this was scripted (that being said, they didn’t show the brawl on the big screen), but as you can see in the videos below, some very stiff shots were thrown. There are various reports going around on Twitter that the incident was a work, we’ll have more on it soon.

