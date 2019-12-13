Details on MLW’s Reaction To ACH Quitting Wrestling

It was reported last week that ACH quit pro wrestling and cancelled his future dates, including those with MLW. He had just made his return with the promotion and was scheduled to appear at a show on January 11. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on how MLW reacted to the news that ACH was retiring and their relationship with him prior to that announcement.

The feeling backstage was that ACH was in a ‘great mood’, and seemed happy when he left. They had plans to push him due to his ability, but he quit two days later. MLW was surprised by the news and sources have pointed out that this is not an angle and they are not going to book him for future dates.