Details on More Names Who Were At December WWE Tryout: Will Brooks, Anthony Henry, More

– WWE’s tryout back at the beginning of December had several other names beyond the originally reported set. As previously reported, the tryouts that took place on December 5th featured Steven Seagal and Kelly Le Brock’s daughter Arissa Le Brock along with Jessica Roden, weightlifter Jennifer Cantu, GirlFight champion Aja Perera, firefighter Ebony Payne, and MMA fighter Lainey Nations.

According to the WON, the tryouts focused on bigger guys with a lot of college football players in the mix, as the company is currently flush with smaller workers from the indepedents. The women’s focus is on higher-level legitimate athletes from not only MMA and kickboxing but other sports like track, basketball and volleyball. There are also some models in the mix.

The list of names at the tryouts includes:

* Former Bellator lightweight champion Will Brooks

* Brandon and Brent Tate, who worked as Dalton Castle’s Boys in ROH

* Anthony Henry from EVOLVE

* Michael Evans, who was on The Rock’s NBC competition series The Titan Games

* Kara Lazauskas, who was also on The Titan Games

* Zack Carpinello, a professional wrestler who is the boyfriend of Jersey Shore’s J-Woww

* Steven and Tome Filiposki, Australian siblings who work as Steve & Tome Filip and who turned down NJPW offers because they wanted to go for WWE

* Khashayar Mizaei, who has worked for Defy, Zero-1 and ECCW as King Khash

* Stephen Gerard, who works in the Midwest as Stephen Wolf

* Nicholas Harmon, better known as Nick Cutler

* Gary Jones, aka Ganon Jones Jr.

* Lauren Jones, who works as Palmer Cruise and made an appearance on 205 Live in a squash match to Brian Kendrick

* Irene Janjic, a Lance Storm protege who has worked for Stardom and Sendai Girls

* Rebeca Janjigian, who works the indies as Christi Jaynes

* Pierre Bouquiaux, a bodybuilder from Belgium

* Jessie Bush, a referee from Wisconsin

* Anthony Catena from Chaotic Wrestling

* Nigel Cawthorn, a starting defensive lineman at Hampton University

* Michael Crandle, who played defensive end at Robert Morris University and works the indies as Duke Davis

* Steve Felger, who has worked as a referee on several WWN shows

* Clifford Fortune, a powerlifter and former defensive lineman at Norfolk State University

* Khambrell Gomez, a national record-holder for shot put and discus in Beliza and a lineman for Adams State University

* Miles Grooms, who was a first-team All-MEAC defensive lineman at Hampton University

* Christopher Heyward III, who works as Calvin Tankman

* Matthew Knotts, Billy Gunn and Dudleys trainee

* Chilean indie wrestler Ariel Levy

* Pingi Moli, a former UNLV football player who has worked as a stuntman including Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

* Olumide Ogunnake, a Cleveland-based bodybuilder

* Roman Rozell, a former Green Beret and Arizona State wrestler

* Victoria Andreola, who works out of the New Jersey area as Vicious Vicki

* Chanice Chase-Taylor, a 2016 Olympic hurdler and All-American in track for Louisiana State

* Lauren Dodds, a bikini fitness competitor from Qatar

* Christine Hartman, an All-American team honorable mention in volleyball for University of Kentucky

* Anriel Howard, a former Texas A&M basketball player at forward with the school career record for most rebounds

* Alexandra Mozelski, a bodybuilder who works the indies as Alyx Sky

* Muay Thai and kickboxer Rachael O’Leary

* Elaine Simon, who has worked the indies as Layne Rosario and Derby Doll