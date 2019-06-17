MLW News: Details On Savio Vega’s Role In Company, Daga Reportedly Disagrees With MLW’s Take On His Departure, Sami Callihan Done With Company

As we reported over the weekend, Savio Vega will be coming to MLW later this summer. PWInsider reports that Vega has been planned for the promotion as far back as April, and the original plan was for him to debut in the Battle Riot match. That didn’t happen due to scheduling conflicts.

He will have a similar role that Finlay had in WWE years ago, as a player/coach who mentors talent while working with them in the ring. Since there are many talents in the company that are young and inexperienced, the belief is that someone needs to help them with working the crowds, getting heat and controlling it, physicality in the ring, brawling and more. Vega in particular has received praise for his work as an agent and producer. MLW has also been happy with how the series has been viewed in Puerto Rico.

– Daga is reportedly not happy with how MLW has explained his departure for the company. As we previously noted, MLW has said that Daga was booked for their June 1st show in Wisconsin, but backed out at the last moment. He claimed that he had scheduled a vacation at the time, but MLW learned he was working dates in Mexico and dropped him from all future bookings.

– Sami Callihan is officially done with the company. He lost a Loser Leaves Town match on the most recent episode of Fusion. He was originally planned to come back in a mask for a “Midnight Rider” storyline, but this was changed. It’s believed that MLW is upset that he caused damage to the venue in Waukesha, Wisconsin during his brawl with Mance Werner, as he was seen kicking at a door.