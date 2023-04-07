Details on Traditional PPV Buys For This Year’s Wrestlemania

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that with Peacock subscriptions increasing, the traditional PPV numbers for Wrestlemania 39 were down from last year. WWE previously hyped the success of the event on Peacock which surpassed previous viewership records.

On PPV, there were 22,700 buys for night one and 22,900 for night two. This is down from last year, which had 24,100 and 24,500, respectively. Only 3.4% of those who bought Wrestlemania also bought AEW Revolution, a much lower crossover than normal.