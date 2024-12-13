Details On What Will Happen To WWE Archival Content After Move to Netflix

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has details of what will happen to the WWE archives when the company moves to Netflix in January, especially with the WWE Network shutting down outside the US.

Next on Netflix noted that there will be some archived content on Netflix in international markets, but nowhere near what it was on the Network or what Peacock has in the US. This won’t be a problem in the United States until 2026 when WWE’s deal with Peacock expires. It’s not guaranteed that archival content will move to Netflix at that time, as well as PLEs. However, Netflix would be the favorite as they have rights outside the US.

Netflix will upload 41 PPV events on January 1, but they will be the only PPV events that Netflix has. The shows listed (which doesn’t include years) include: Bad Blood, Battleground, Bragging Rights, Breaking Point, Capital Carnage, Capitol Punishment, Clash at the Castle, Clash of Champions, Crown Jewel, Cyber Sunday, Day 1, December to Dismember, Elimination Chamber, Evolution (all-women’s show), Extreme Rules, Fastlane, Fully Loaded, Hell in a Cell, In Your House, Invasion, Judgment Day, King of the Ring, New Year’s Revolution, No Mercy (UK version), No Mercy (a U.S. show), No Way Out, One Night Only, Over the Edge, Over the Limit, , Payback, Rebellion, Rock Bottom, Royal Rumble, St. Valentine’s Massacre, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Taboo Tuesday, The Bash, The Wrestling Classic, This Tuesday in Texas and WrestleMania. There will be multiple Wrestlemanias and Rumbles uploaded.

There will also be old episodes of NXT, RAW and Smackdown, with new episodes airing live. It’s unknown if that applies to dates when WWE tapes multiple episodes at once.

On February 7, Netflix will upload six more PPVs: Armageddon, Great American Bash, Insurrextion, Night of Champions, Stomping Grounds and Vengeance. On March 21, they will add Breakdown, Great Balls of Fire, Greatest Royal Rumble, One Night Stand, Roadblock: End of the Line, Super Show-Down, TLC, and Unforgiven.