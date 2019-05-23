Details On Why Daniel Bryan, Aleister Black and Kevin Owens Are Not Going To WWE Super Showdown

As we reported yesterday, four superstars are not going to WWE’s next show in Saudi Arabia, WWE Super Showdown, including Aleister Black, Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens. The latest issue of The Wrestling Observer has details on why three of the men aren’t going to the show. Zayn, as we’ve previously noted, can’t go because of his Syrian ancestry. At this time, these are the only four wrestlers, outside of the entire female roster, not going.

The reason that Bryan is not going is more than likely the same reason he didn’t go to WWE Crown Jewel. While one would think it would be related to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but Bryan reportedly made the decision based on what happened at the first show, before the Khashoggi killing happened.

With Owens, his family asked him not go to the country. According to Meltzer, sources say that there are several reasons and that “all of the reasons speculated on were accurate”, but didn’t elaborate. The only speculated reason was that it had to do with his friend Sami Zayn not being allowed to go. Owens asked for the show off and when he did, he was never asked why, was given the show off and was told there was no pressure to change his mind.

Finally, Black didn’t have a choice in the matter, as his tattoos are a problem. One of his tattoos, or perhaps multiple tattoos, are religious. It’s unknown if the Saudis told WWE he couldn’t appear or if WWE made the decision to pull him on their own.