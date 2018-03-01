Details on Ronda Rousey’s Training at Performance Center

New details of Ronda Rousey’s training at the WWE Performance Center have been revealed. The WON reports that Rousey’s training team has been WWE coaches Norman Smiley & Sara Amato, Shayna Baszler, MMA fighter Jessamyn Duke, Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler.

The site notes that Duke is back to training for a potential wrestling career and that Rousey’s husband Travis Browne has been training for the past few months as well. There has been some speculation that Browne may be wrestling in Rousey’s WrestleMania match, but that seems unlikely as it means it would be Triple H and three people with little or no experience, two of which would be in their first match.